Attempts to threaten office won't be tolerated: Manhattan DA to staff after Trump's call for protest

Manhattan's District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg reassured his staff on Saturday (March 18) that intimidation or threats against them would not be tolerated. This communication came as his office proceeded in its investigation against former United States president Donald Trump, who said he would be arrested on Tuesday (March 21) and called for protest.

In a memo to his staff seen by Politico, Bragg said that law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated "and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."

Bragg said the office has been coordinating with the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Office of Court Administration, the administrative arm of the court system in New York. The district attorney also said that with all of his office's investigation "we will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate.”

In his memo, Alvin Bragg did not identify Donald Trump by name and referred only to public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by the office.

On Saturday, Trump said that he is expected to be arrested on Tuesday as prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

"Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office ... indicate that with no crime being able to be proven ... the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Protest, take our nation back!" said Trump, who seeks nomination for the presidency in 2024. On Saturday, the former president was seen at a wrestling championship in the city of Tulsa

Bragg's office has been probing this hush payment of $130,000 that Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen made to Daniels. The payment came in the waning days of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in exchange for Daniels' silence about an affair she said she had with him a decade earlier.

Earlier in March, Bragg's office invited Trump to testify before the grand jury probing the payment, which legal experts said was a sign that an indictment was close. Trump declined the offer, the news agency Reuters reported.

