Trump will be re-elected in 'landslide victory' in 2024 if indicted: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, stated that if Donald Trump gets indicted by Manhattan prosecutors, he will win a "landslide victory" and be re-elected as president of the United States.

Musk was reacting to news reports that Trump would be charged as early as next week. "If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory," Musk tweeted. It is to be noted that Musk said it in reaction to a Fox News report that described how Trump might be "cuffed," "fingerprinted and processed," and "escorted into the courtroom", as reported by NDTV.

Trump himself wrote on his Truth Social platform that he expects to be jailed on Tuesday, adding that his fans should "protest" to "take our nation back".

He said, "Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorney's office. The far & away leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"

"They're killing our nation as we sit back & watch. We must save America! Protest, protest, protest!!!," he added.

The 76-year-old Trump would become the first former president to be charged with a crime in the US if the Manhattan district attorney files an indictment against him, reported NDTV.

According to a report in the Independent, a spokeswoman for Trump emphasised that there is currently no information available regarding the actual timing of any indictment.

"There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA's office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!" the spokesperson said in a statement.