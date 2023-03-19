Palestinian militant group claims senior commander assassinated in Syria: Report

Ali Ramzi al-Aswad, a commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad was allegedly "assassinated" in Syria on Sunday (March 19), news agency The Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad group, said that the 31-year-old al-Aswad was killed in the Damascus countryside.

The group referred to Israel as it said that the Palestinian militant group commander died in a "cowardly assassination with bullets bearing the fingerprints of the Zionist enemy."

However, the alleged assassination was neither confirmed nor denied by Israel.

The West refers to the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and also perceive it as threatening. PIJ was reportedly formed in 1981.

The AP report mentioned that the Islamic Jihad said in a statement that al-Aswad joined the organisation as a young man when his family had settled in the refugee camps in Syria after they had been displaced from the city of Haifa in 1948.

In the past few years, Israel carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years. Last month, reports claimed that Syrian officials said that at least five people were killed in airstrikes on residential areas in Damascus. he The Syrian officials said blamed Israel for the strikes.

As quoted by AP, an Islamic Jihad official warned Israel in a statement that there would be "a decisive response without delay to any assassination attempt (on) the leaders of the resistance."

