Malaika Arora on her wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor: We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are not in any hurry. One of the most talked about couples in the tinsel town, Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for years now. The couple never shies away from showing their love to each other publicly, but one thing that they both have kept quiet about so far is their wedding plans.

However, now Malaika has finally broken her silence and shared that they are in no hurry as they are currently enjoying their ''pre-honeymoon phase''. Malaika, who always stays in the news for her slaying looks, addressed her relationship with Arjun during her recent appearance on the India Today conclave. Talking about her relationship, Malaika said, "Why is marriage the be all and end all for everything? Marriage is something which is discussed between two people.''

Further adding, the model-turned-actress said, ''If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it, we will decide and we will talk about it. IN this moment, we are just loving our life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase.''



Malaika has broken many old stereotypes and never shies away from speaking her mind. Ending their 19-year-long marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz Khan got divorced in 2017. After this, she met Arjun, and they both fell in love.



Speaking to the publication, Malaika opened up about dating a younger man, “I think it's amazing. When I got divorced I was told that tag will always be there. To find love after getting divorced was another thing. And then finding love in a younger man, I was clearly told I have lost my marbles. I would just like to say that love doesn't have an age.''



She added, “If you fall in love, you fall in love. Irrespective of whether he is a younger man or older man, it should not define the space we are in. I am grateful that I found a partner who understands me. The fact that he is younger keeps me younger. I just feel on top of the world.”



Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now and made their relationship official in 2019.