US, South Korea conduct joint air drills
This drill was part of the ongoing joint drills dubbed "Freedom Shield 23"
Air forces of the United States and South Korea on Sunday (March 19) conducted a combined air drill led by B-1B bombers. This drill was part of the ongoing joint drills dubbed "Freedom Shield 23"
A video by South Korea's defence ministry showed two bombers flying in with South Korean F-35A jets and American F-16. As the exercises went on, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.
A South Korean military statement said that the missile flew some 800 kilometres before hitting a target.
The North on Thursday (March 16) fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the North.
Pyongyang said Thursday's launch of its ICBM was a warning against ongoing U.S.-South Korea military drills, state media KCNA reported.
North Korea has carried out unprecedented numbers of missile tests in past one year. The nuclear-armed nation has drawn international condemnation particularly from the US.
(With inputs from agencies)
