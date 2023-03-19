ugc_banner
Live Now

Ex-Pak PM Toshakhana case Live updates: Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked on terror charges for vandalism in Islamabad

WION Web Team
Islamabad, PakistanUpdated: Mar 19, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses the nation on March 19. (Youtube/PTI) Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Toshakhana case: Pakistani police books PTI leaders and former PM on terrorism charges. Imran Khan addresses the nation. Stay tuned with WION for all the live updates. 

19 Mar 2023, 6:36 PM (IST)
Imran Khan vows to take legal action against police personnel involved in raid on his Lahore home

Former Pak PM vowed to take legal action against police personnel involved in a raid on his Zaman Park residence in Lahore as well as the alleged brutal beating of his party workers during the search operation.

"The assault on my house today was first of all a contempt of court," said Khan, as per news agency PTI. He added, that the police raid was conducted without a search warrant.

"We had agreed that an SP with one of our people would implement a search warrant because we knew otherwise they would plant stuff on their own, which they did,” said the former PM. 

19 Mar 2023, 5:59 PM (IST)
People filing cases against me themselves are corrupt: Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan came down hard on his adversaries and said that people filing cases against him were themselves corrupt.

He said that they were "thieves".

19 Mar 2023, 5:55 PM (IST)
Imran Khan says his career has been transparent

Imran Khan said that people of Pakistan had known him for many decades and whatever he has done was before the public.

"Did Imran Khan commit any crime?" he asked his supporters.

19 Mar 2023, 5:48 PM (IST)
People know I haven't violated rules, says Imran Khan

People of Pakistan know that Imran Khan did not violate any rule of the country, said Khan during his address.

19 Mar 2023, 5:46 PM (IST)
I have cancelled rallies to prevent bloodbath: Imran Khan

Imran Khan claimed that he cancelled his rallies many times in order to prevent 'bloodbath'.

19 Mar 2023, 5:42 PM (IST)
They want to arrest me anyhow: Imran Khan

Imran Khan, during his address, accused the establishment of wanting to arrest him anyhow and prevent him from contesting elections.

He further alleged that his adversaries had one point agenda of avoiding the elections.

19 Mar 2023, 5:39 PM (IST)
Law enforcement agencies hand in glove with those who want to kill me: Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan alleged that law enforcement agencies in Pakistan were hand in glove with corrupt, criminal elements who are trying to kill him.

19 Mar 2023, 5:30 PM (IST)
Watch Live | Former Pak PM Imran Khan makes an address
×

 

19 Mar 2023, 5:20 PM (IST)
Former Pak PM, PTI leaders charged for vandalism in Islamabad

Pakistani police, on Sunday (March 19) filed an FIR against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders including terrorism charges and vandalism as well as allegedly attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex ahead of a court hearing in the Toshakhana case involving the former PM. 