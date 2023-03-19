Ex-Pak PM Toshakhana case Live updates: Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked on terror charges for vandalism in Islamabad

Former Pak PM vowed to take legal action against police personnel involved in a raid on his Zaman Park residence in Lahore as well as the alleged brutal beating of his party workers during the search operation.

"The assault on my house today was first of all a contempt of court," said Khan, as per news agency PTI. He added, that the police raid was conducted without a search warrant.

"We had agreed that an SP with one of our people would implement a search warrant because we knew otherwise they would plant stuff on their own, which they did,” said the former PM.