Ex-Pak PM Toshakhana case Live updates: Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked on terror charges for vandalism in Islamabad
Toshakhana case: Pakistani police books PTI leaders and former PM on terrorism charges. Imran Khan addresses the nation. Stay tuned with WION for all the live updates.
Former Pak PM vowed to take legal action against police personnel involved in a raid on his Zaman Park residence in Lahore as well as the alleged brutal beating of his party workers during the search operation.
"The assault on my house today was first of all a contempt of court," said Khan, as per news agency PTI. He added, that the police raid was conducted without a search warrant.
"We had agreed that an SP with one of our people would implement a search warrant because we knew otherwise they would plant stuff on their own, which they did,” said the former PM.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan came down hard on his adversaries and said that people filing cases against him were themselves corrupt.
He said that they were "thieves".
Imran Khan said that people of Pakistan had known him for many decades and whatever he has done was before the public.
"Did Imran Khan commit any crime?" he asked his supporters.
People of Pakistan know that Imran Khan did not violate any rule of the country, said Khan during his address.
Imran Khan claimed that he cancelled his rallies many times in order to prevent 'bloodbath'.
Imran Khan, during his address, accused the establishment of wanting to arrest him anyhow and prevent him from contesting elections.
He further alleged that his adversaries had one point agenda of avoiding the elections.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan alleged that law enforcement agencies in Pakistan were hand in glove with corrupt, criminal elements who are trying to kill him.
Pakistani police, on Sunday (March 19) filed an FIR against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders including terrorism charges and vandalism as well as allegedly attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex ahead of a court hearing in the Toshakhana case involving the former PM.