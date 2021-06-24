Top 10 world news: Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily shuts down, US experts say Kabul's fall not inevitable & more

Days after China's crack-down at Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily's office, where 500 police officers, swooped down on the tabloid's office making arrests and going through computers, and seizing journalistic material, the newspaper has been forcibly shut down under Chinese security legislation. Declaring itself a "victim of tyranny" in a defiant final edition, the publication ended it's 26-year run of criticising China's authoritarian government. Thousands of Hong Kongers were seen forming queues with residents racing to snap up one of the million copies of Apple Daily's final print.

In other news, as the Taliban makes further inroads in northern Afghanistan annexing the town of Shir Khan Bandar, a dry border port linked with Tajikistan, US experts with years of experience in Afghanistan say that Kabul's fall is not inevitable, and warned that poor leadership, corruption and ethnic divisions in the Afghan security forces offer advantages to the Taliban and that a lot depends on whether President Ashraf Ghani's troubled government.

We also bring for you some interesting news about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and how insurance companies are not ready to price the risk of losing the billionaire in space.

Hong Kong citizens snap up final edition of Apple Daily, Taiwan edition to continue operations

In a defiant final edition, Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid, declared itself a "victim of tyranny", after being forced to close under a new national security law on June 24.

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan not inevitable: US experts

According to US experts, Kabul could be captured by the Taliban within a year as US forces withdraw from Afghanistan, but its fall is not inevitable and will depend on a much better-run Afghan defence force.

Taliban makes further inroads in northern Afghanistan, seizes border port with Tajikistan

Days after capturing a border crossing along the Tajikistan border, the Taliban made further inroads in northern Afghanistan annexing the town of Shir Khan Bandar which is reportedly a dry border port linked with Tajikistan.

After Biden summit, Merkel, Macron back EU talks with Putin

Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German parliament that the EU should seek "direct contact" with Russia as French President Macron said Europe's stability required a "demanding" dialogue with Russia.

China tells Taiwan it cannot rely on United States, future lies in 'reunification'

Chinese military said that Taiwan needs to be clearly aware that its future lies in "reunification" with China and that it cannot rely on the United States.

Russia warns Britain against unacceptable 'provocation' in Black Sea

Russia has warned Britain against unacceptable ''provocation'' in the Black Sea after it fired warning shots at a British navy destroyer for violating the country's territorial waters, but the UK denied the incident had occurred.

'This law is wrong': Angela Merkel joins other EU leaders in criticising Hungary's anti-LGBT law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel slammed Hungary's proposed new law prohibiting the distribution of homosexuality and gender change materials in schools.

Sri Lanka pardons suspected Tamil Tigers convicted under terrorism law

In the first pardon people linked to the Tamil Tigers since Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in 2019, Sri Lanka's president pardoned 16 men linked to the Tamil Tiger rebels.

Southern Ocean officially declared as fifth in the world: National Geographic

National Geographic, one of the world's most prestigious and well-known mapmakers, has declared the body of water that surrounds Antarctica, and is known as the Southern Ocean as Earth's fifth ocean.

Why are insurance companies not ready to price risk of losing Jeff Bezos in space?

Insurers are not ready to price the risk of losing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos or his fellow space travellers as launching one of the richest individuals on earth into orbit has proved a leap too far for them.