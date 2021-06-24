'This law is wrong': Angela Merkel joins other EU leaders in criticising Hungary's anti-LGBT law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel slammed Hungary's proposed new law prohibiting the distribution of homosexuality and gender change materials in schools.

"I believe this law is incorrect and incompatible with my beliefs," Merkel said in a statement to the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, adding that the bill was something she would vote against politically.

Last week, the Hungarian parliament passed a new rule proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's cabinet that prohibits the portrayal of homosexuality and sex reassignment in school education materials and television programmes aimed at children under the age of 18.

High-ranking officials from numerous EU countries and organisations in the European Parliament immediately condemned the bill, which was passed during Pride month.

The EU Council discussed the uproar over the Hungarian law on Tuesday afternoon, with the Benelux ministers bringing together like-minded countries in a scathing declaration against the legislation.

"The law represents a flagrant form of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and hence deserves to be condemned. Inclusion, human dignity and equality are core values of our European Union, and we cannot compromise on these principles," the countries said.

Merkel is one of a small number of European Union leaders who have spoken out against the legislation.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, called it a "shame" and pledged in a statement to utilise all of the commission's powers to preserve LGBT rights in the EU.