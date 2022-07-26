Top 10 world news:US claims China has infiltrated its central bank, Russia says it will quit ISS & more

US Republican lawmakers on Tuesday released a report that revealed that China had been infiltrating the Federal Reserve for more than a decade. The European Union's proposal to curb gas use was met with disapproval from the member states. Meanwhile, Russia announced that it will withdraw from International Space Station.

China has infiltrated the US Federal Reserve for over a decade: GOP lawmakers

According to a report prepared by the Republican staff of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, it has been revealed that the Federal Reserve does not have a system or the adequate resources to counter China, seeking to gather classified, inside information about USA's monetary policy and economy. The report revealed that China's efforts to infiltrate the US central bank had been ongoing for a decade at least.

No unity in European Union? Member nations oppose EU's gas curb plans

The proposal put forth by the European Union to cut gas use by 15 per cent in anticipation of possible Russian supply cuts, has been met with disapproval from member countries. rance, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Portugal and Malta among other countries demanded the EU give the member nations a chance to present their opinion about the proposal, or perhaps even, a veto power.

Russia says it will quit ISS after 2024, shows plans of 'new station'

Neeraj Chopra out of CWG'22: After stupendous run since Tokyo 2020, javelin star's misfortune catches up

India were dealt a huge blow ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. , Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, touted as one of the strongest medal contenders for CWG 2022 was ruled out of the showpiece event due to a groin injury during the men's javelin throw final in the World Athletics Championships, where he attained a silver medal.

WATCH: WION Exclusive: 'You have to believe in yourself,' says Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra

How civilians helped Indian Army to throw out Pak intruders in Kargil war

Victory is assured when the civilians join hands with the army. The Kargil victory was possible not only because of the brave soldiers, the civilians, too, played a major role in throwing out the intruders. Notably, the civilians did not fight with weapons, but their role was as important as that of an Indian soldier.

Watch: India pays homage to martyr soldiers of the Kargil war

Believe it or not: This Indian man made a plane during lockdown and flew family to Europe

London-based Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan, a native of Alappuzha in the Southern Indian State of Kerala has successfully constructed a four-seater aeroplane in a project that took close to 18 months to complete. Now, Thamarakshan and his wife fly around the UK and Europe in their home-built aircraft, along with their two daughters.

India slams Pak-China’s proposal to invite third countries in CPEC projects

India has taken umbrage at the invitation extended by Pakistan and China, allowing third countries to join and invest in the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects—a pet project of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India’s response came days after the third meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group (JWG) on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) where all-weather allies Pakistan and China expressed interest in inviting other countries to make investments in the project.

After Lovlina, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia slams officials over his physio's non-inclusion for CWG 2022

India's wrestler Bajrang Punia -- who claimed a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 -- has come forward and slammed the officials for his physio's non-inclusion. He has pointed out that the IOA has not granted an United Kingdom (UK) visa to his physio, who was with him for training in the United States of America (USA) as well.

'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars': What do those titles mean?

Marvel Studios has announced the titles of the next two movies in the Avengers series. While the fourth Avengers movie is called 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the fifth Avengers movie is called 'Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Studios will be expecting to recreate the success of Infinity War and Endgame Made on a staggering combined budget of $500 million, the movie also delivered in spades. However, what do the new titles mean going ahead in the Avengers universe?

Watch: Major marvel announcements from Comic-Con 2022: Black Panther trailer, Phase 6 & much more!

Why NASA is being pressured to change James Webb space telescope's name

James Webb, after whom the observatory was named, was a celebrated NASA administrator and he was well known for heading the Apollo program. During his tenure as the top official in NASA, three Apollo I astronauts lost their lives during a 1967 ground test in Florida. The other major accusation plaguing his name is Webb’s role in the ‘Lavender Scare’ – a period of time in US history when a number of homosexual people were removed from government positions.

