After Lovlina, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia slams officials over his physio's non-inclusion for CWG 2022

On Monday (July 25), boxer Lovlina Borgohain made heads turn when the 24-year-old Olympic medallist claimed that her coach Sandhya Gurung was denied entry at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) village and got granted accreditation; denting his training and practice before the showpiece event in Birmingham which gets underway on July 29.

While The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stepped in and urged the Indian Olympic Association that accreditation be given to Lovlina's coach at the earliest, another Indian athlete has shared of not getting adequate help going into the marquee event. India's wrestler Bajrang Punia -- who claimed a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 -- has come forward and slammed the officials for his physio's non-inclusion. He has pointed out that the IOA has not granted an United Kingdom (UK) visa to his physio, who was with him for training in the United States of America (USA) as well. In addition, Bajrang further exposed IOA officials' lacklustre approach by revealing that he has spoken to them, however, nothing has been done to solve the issue as yet.

"The federation has arranged a UK visa for my physio and he is with me here in the US but I don’t know what will happen after that. He will travel with me to Birmingham but what is the point of having him if he is not given accreditation. He will not have access to venues,” Bajrang told Hindustan Times. "I have also spoken to IOA officials but so far nothing has happened," he added.

It is to be noted that Bajrang will be stepping into the forthcoming CWG 2022 edition after having just recovered from a serious knee injury, including a lengthy rehabilitation process. However, the 28-year-old's personal coach Sujeet Mann is already part of the contingent that is set to fly to Birmingham.

Earlier today, the Indian contingent were dealt with a huge blow as javelin star Neeraj Chopra got ruled out of the quadrennial event due to a groin injury. Thus, the onus now firmly lies on the likes of Bajrang, Lovlina, PV Sindhu, India's hockey contingent, women's cricket team, etc.