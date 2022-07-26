China has infiltrated the US Federal Reserve for over a decade: GOP lawmakers in a report

The United States of America is struggling with the sophisticated level of infiltration by China in its myriad systems. From military to tech to finance, China has spread its United Front army everywhere.

According to a report prepared by the Republican staff of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, it has been revealed that the Federal Reserve does not have a system or the adequate resources to counter China, seeking to gather classified, inside information about USA's monetary policy and economy. The report revealed that China's efforts to infiltrate the US central bank had been ongoing for a decade at least.

The report came out on Tuesday and the central bank promptly discarded the findings. However, what's peculiar is that the major legwork for the report was done by the Federal Reserve itself in 2015.

In 2015, the Federal Reserve had run a counterintelligence operation and found 13 moles or 'persons of interest', whose relations with the Chinese government raised suspicions.

One of the former Fed employees highlighted in the report and identified as "Z" had questionable ties to a talent recruitment program in China. It is worth noting that China runs a '1000 talents programme', started in 2008 that attempts to steal Intellectual Property (IP) and other advanced technologies from foreign nations by poaching their experts.

The report by the GOP lawmakers merely builds upon the Federal Reserve report. By disputing the new findings, the central bank is contradicting itself and its findings from seven years ago.

How does China infiltrate a country?

Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler employed the subtle art of propaganda and deception to convince the masses to conduct the genocide of fellow human beings. Hitler knew the power of propaganda and thus wrote two chapters about it in 'Mein Kampf'.

In the present-day world, no one comes closer to beating China in this game. By using an intricate network of spies, individuals and coalitions, China has been able to raise an army which in popular parlance is called the 'United Front'.

The United Front has been described by Chinese President Xi Jinping as his secret 'magic weapon'. The operations of most of the members in the United Front are covert and spread beyond the middle kingdom.

The think tanks, schools, media organisations and every other conceivable civil system are compromised by these workers. They tap individuals like former fed employee' Z' and shower them with gifts and make them a pawn in the long game.

