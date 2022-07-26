Russia says it will quit ISS after 2024, shows plans of new station

International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. The newly-appointed chief of Moscow's space agency told President Vladimir Putin that Russia has decided to quit ISS and he also presented plans of new station.

Yury Borisov, who was appointed Roscosmos chief in mid-July, said "As you know, we operate in international cooperation at the International Space Station. Without a doubt, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners."

He added, "But the decision to withdraw from the station after 2024 has been taken. I think that by this time we will start to form a Russian orbital station."

Kremlin released Putin's comments as he said, "Good."

Meanwhile, a senior NASA official said that the United States hasn't received "any official word" from Russia. During a conference, Robyn Gatens, the director of the ISS for NASA said: "We haven't received any official word from the partner as to the news today."

On being asked whether she wanted the US-Russia space relationship to end, Gatens replied: "No, absolutely not."

