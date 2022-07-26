Launch timeline and cost of ISRO's five upcoming space science missions revealed

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is well-known for having performed space science missions such as Chandrayaan 1 & 2 (Lunar orbiter and observation missions) and Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission), among others. While ISRO did see a lull in the frequency of launches during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the Indian space agency has a busy launch calendar for the years to come.

ISRO's launches can generally be categorised into two kinds: "National Missions' that are meant to fulfil India's own strategic needs and 'Commercial Missions' where India provides the launch service for private companies or foreign countries that pay to have their satellites launched from India. However, national missions are not just about launching satellites for routine purposes such as navigation, telecommunication, Earth observation, strategic use, etc. Another crucial kind of national mission are those that are done for space exploration and interplanetary studies, etc. Such science missions are not just national in scope, but also benefit the larger global scientific community.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, who serves as India's Minister for State, Science & Technology, revealed in the Lower House of Parliament that India would be performing five science missions by 2025. The mission names, sanctioned cost and proposed launch date are as follows:

"Aditya-L1, at a cost of Rs.3.7billion, launch by Q1 2023; Chandrayaan-3, at a cost of Rs.2.5billion, launch by Q1 2023, XPoSAT, at a cost of Rs 0.60 billion, launch by Q2 2023, Space Docking Experiment, at a cost of Rs.1.24billion, launch by Q3 2024 and Gaganyaan at a cost of Rs.90.23 billion, whereas the first milestone of Gaganyaan Abort Demonstration will be carried out by Q4 2022" it was shared in the Lok Sabha.

Aditya L1 is an Indian satellite mission meant to study the Corona(outer layers) of the Sun and explore related sciences, Chandrayaan-3 is the third Lunar mission and the country's second Lunar Landing attempt, XPoSAT is meant to study the Polarization of X-Rays in Space. Space Docking experiment is a project that will involve launching two different satellites and ensuring that they are able to dock and function as a single unit while in orbit. This in-space docking is a crucial technology that is the fundamental step in being able to perform in-space refuelling of satellites, building a space station, transferring astronauts from one spacecraft to another etc.

Gaganyaan is a science mission aimed at sending Indian astronauts to space, from an Indian spaceport and on-board an Indian rocket. To accomplish Gaganyaan, ISRO has to essentially modify its cargo-carrier GSLV Mark 3 rocket and make it reliable enough to carry astronauts. As per ISRO Chairman Dr.S. Somanath, ISRO would have to perform Crew Escape system tests in 2022, followed by the first unmanned mission in mid-2023, followed by two more escape tests and another unmanned mission, before the manned flight(expected in 2024).



