No unity in European Union? Member nations oppose EU's gas curb proposal

The European unity against Russia in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine crisis was always going to be tested to the hilt come winters. However, it seems like much before winter, European solidarity has collapsed.

According to multiple news sources, the proposal put forth by the European Union to cut gas use by 15 per cent in anticipation of possible Russian supply cuts, has been met with disapproval from member countries.

Give us a say or a veto power: EU member states

Reportedly, at least 12 of the 27 member states have raised questions regarding the proposal. France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Portugal and Malta among other countries demanded the EU give the member nations a chance to present their opinion about the proposal, or perhaps even, a veto power.

It is pertinent to note that the EU had brought this proposition last Wednesday and asked the EU countries to use 15 per cent less gas, compared to their average over the last five years, from August to March.

The gas conundrum

As reported extensively by WION, ever since Russia closed the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, citing maintenance, the entire EU had gone into a fit. Russia and its state-owned gas company Gazprom even threatened to close the supply for good.

However, after 10 days, the supply resumed but it still hasn't reached the pre-maintenance levels and is much below what Europe used to receive prior to the war broke out.

European countries have tried to present a united front against Russia, however, whenever the situation has turned a little pear-shaped, they have backtracked. The war has been going on for months and yet the European continent has only been able to reduce their combined gas dependency on Russia by a tiny five per cent. Last year Russia provided a whopping 40 per cent of Europe's total consumption of natural gas.

(With inputs from agencies)

