/Top 10 world news: Gaza ceasefire ‘closer’; US frustrated over lack of progress on Ukraine, and more

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday (Jul 10) said that negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza were “closer” than they had been, adding that he was “hopeful” about an agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday (Jul 10) expressed his “disappointment and frustration” to his Russian counterpart over the lack of progress in resolving the conflict with Ukraine.

Click on the headlines for more

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday (Jul 10) said that negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza were “closer” than they had been, adding that he was “hopeful” about an agreement. Rubio made the remarks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathering in Malaysia. This comes as talks between Israel and Hamas enter their fifth day in Qatar. The current negotiations, which began on Sunday (Jul 6), are taking place after 21 months of fighting and failed attempts to reach a breakthrough in the previous rounds of talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday (Jul 10) expressed his “disappointment and frustration” to his Russian counterpart over the lack of progress in resolving the conflict with Ukraine. He added that the US and Russia have exchanged new ideas for Ukraine peace talks. Rubio made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN gathering in Malaysia.

A federal judge on Thursday (July 10) again prohibited US President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing his executive order restricting birthright citizenship across the country following the US Supreme Court's limitation of the power of judges to block his policies with nationwide injunctions.

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has launched a wave of attacks and explosions on late Tuesday, attacking multiple government installations across Balochistan as it announced the launch of "Operation Baam".

A committee of the United Kingdom’s parliament said on Thursday that Iran has significantly increased its physical threat to the people on British soil since 2022 and poses a ‘constant, unpredictable’ danger. The UK Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee said that the danger posed to Iranian dissidents and Jewish and Israeli interests was on par with the threat from Russia.

Amid speculations over the possible ouster of Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, the Islamabad government on Thursday (July 10) dismissed the rumours, calling it a "malicious campaign". This comes after reports flooded social media, claiming that Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was set to place Zardari as the country's president.

Following Linda Yaccarino’s resignation from the role of CEO of X, speculations have started about who will be the next top executive for Elon Musk’s social media platform. Meanwhile, Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has expressed his renewed interest in filling the role. MrBeast surprised the social media users by suggesting that he wishes to become the next CEO of X.

The Indian government on Thursday (Jul 10) debunked a post circulating on WhatsApp claiming to be the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the investigation into the crash of the Air India flight AI-171. In a post on social media, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a fact check, saying the message is fake and urging citizens to only rely on official sources for information.

Nine shots were reportedly fired at popular comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly opened eatery in Canada’s Surrey on Wednesday night. Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the firing. The Surrey police stated that no one was injured in the incident.