/Asim Munir to dethrone Asif Ali Zardari as president. Pakistan government responds - See what it said

Amid speculations over the possible ouster of Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, the Islamabad government on Thursday (July 10) dismissed the rumours, calling it a "malicious campaign". This comes after reports flooded social media, claiming that Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was set to place Zardari as the country's president.

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the Pakistani government is fully aware of who is behind this "malicious campaign".

“We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chief of army staff,” Naqvi said in a post shared on X., However, he did not name anyone.

He further stressed that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist about the president's resignation.

“I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he said.

Naqvi added that President Zardari “enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces.”

Calling it propaganda, Naqvi cited Zardari as having "clearly" stated, “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”

On the 47th anniversary of General Zia-ul-Haq's infamous 1977 military coup, there have been rumours floating on social media, hinting that Munir might replace Zardari as Pakistan president.

In May this year, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government announced to promote Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to Field Marshal. This marked the second time, an officer in Pakistan's history to reached that rank. The last time it happened was with General Ayub Khan, who was promoted in 1959.