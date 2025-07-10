Wimbledon 2025: Amanda Anisimova upsets top seed Sabalenka to reach maiden final - Who is she

American Amanada Anisimova has caused the biggest upset of the Wimbledon 2025 as she has beaten top seed Aryna Sabalenka in women's singles semis on Thursday (Jul 10). Anisimova won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and has now finds herself in maiden grand slam final. This is a big turnaround for Anisimova who could not qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon last year after coming back from a mental health break. The American had taken an indefinite break from the game in May 2023 - an year after making to her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final in 2022.

Who is Amanda Anisimova - Wimbledon women's singles finalist?

Anisimova is a 22-year-old American tennis player who had played in her first grand slam in 2019 Australian Open where she crashed out in fourth round. Since then, she has played in two more same results in Australian Open tournaments - 2022 and 2024. In French Open - her best is semi-final in 2019 edition. She also had reached US Open third round in 2020 edition. She took an indefinite break from tennis due to mental health issues in May 2023. Before that, she had a brilliant run at Wimbledon 2022 where she reached her maiden quarter-finals before crashing out.

"I've really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It's become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time," Anisimova had said back when she took the break as shared by Wimbledon in its official Instagram handle. She turned to paining during her break and launched a campaign 'Art for Hope' and donated the funds raised by selling her paintings to mental health and social cause charities.