Did over-speeding kill Liverpool forward Jota? Truck driver who saw this crash reveals, ‘The family has my word…’

Contrary to reports emerging from the crash site and forensic documents stating that Liverpool forward Diogo Jota’s car was over-speeding before it lost control and burst into flames, killing those sitting inside, the latest update from an onlooker, a truck driver, tells a different story. Jota and his younger brother Andre were killed in a nasty road accident late last Thursday (Jul 3), sending shockwaves across football and the wider world. Jose Azevedo, the truck driver who witnessed the accident, revealed what happened with Jota’s Lamborghini Huracan that rolled off the highway.

In a video message to the UK outlet Daily Mail, Jose said, “The family has my word that they were not speeding. I could see the make of the car, the colour of the car. I drive this road every day, Monday through Saturday.”



He also revealed that he filmed the accident but immediately shut the camera off and ran towards the burning car, wondering if he could help anyone, but it was too late by then.

Also read | Messi continues hot run in MLS with brace in Miami’s win over New England



“I filmed it, stopped, tried to help, but unfortunately, there was nothing I could do. I have a clear conscience. I know what I went through that night because I didn’t know who was inside. My condolences to the family,” he said.



Meanwhile, the sinuous highway along Northwestern Spain leads to the Portugal border, where in 2021, around 15,000 cars were fined for breaching the speeding limit. Jose, who claims to be driving that road day in day out, admits remembering everything about Jota’s car before one of its tires blew, leading it to lose control and rush off the highway.



“I know what road it is, and it’s worthless. It’s a dark road, and I could see the make and colour of the car, everything perfectly. Later on, unfortunately, that’s how it ended,” Azevedo said.



However, just two days before Jota’s car crash, a 60-year-old woman’s car came off the highway, killing her. In 2023, 19 road crashes were reported on the same (A-52), with an average of 1.5 deaths per accident. Even the central government representative for the Zamora province has also dubbed this highway ‘very dangerous’.