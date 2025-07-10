/What is Operation Baam? Baloch Liberation Front launches 17 attacks in its fight against Pakistani state - Here's what we know

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has launched a wave of attacks and explosions on late Tuesday, attacking multiple government installations across Balochistan as it announced the launch of "Operation Baam".

The group claimed responsibility for the attacks, further vowing that a new chapter has begun in its decades-long fight against the Pakistani state, according to Indian news agency ANI.

According to reports, the explosions targeted military checkpoints, communications infrastructure, and administrative facilities.

What is Operation Baam?

The BLF launched at least 17 attacks across Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan, disrupting communication lines, damaging administrative infrastructure, and striking military checkpoints.

The spokesperson for BLF Major Gwahram Baloch described the operation as a "new dawn in the Baloch national liberation war". He asserted that the campaign spans from the Makran coastal region to the mountainous Koh-e-Suleman range.

Baloch claimed that the attacks were carefully coordinated to inflict both "human and material losses" on Pakistani security forces.

The operation is designed to show that the BLF fighters can launch large-scale operations and attacks.

"The resistance has entered a new phase," Major Gwahram said in a press statement. "Operation Baam is designed to demonstrate that Baloch fighters are capable of launching large-scale, synchronised operations across vast geography." He added that the BLF would release further details once the operation concludes.

However, the Pakistani authorities have not confirmed the extent of damage the attacks have caused, while local sources reported significant disruption in the regions.

It marks one of the largest and most coordinated operations by the BLF in the past years. The group has been accusing Pakistan of exploiting Balochistan's resources while also denying to basic rights of the people.