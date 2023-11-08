Top 10 world news: G7 nations do not support ceasefire in Gaza, EU begins membership talks with Ukraine & more

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries said that they supported "humanitarian pauses and corridors" during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, mostly concentrated in the blockaded Gaza Strip. In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Nov 8) reacted sharply to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks on population control in the state assembly, stating that the INDIA bloc's leader has insulted the country before the entire world.

The European Commission on Wednesday opened formal accession talks with Ukraine, bloc’s executive body said, adding that detailed negotiations would likely begin next year.

The residents of Indian capital Delhi and National Capital Region surrounding it may soon get respite off the hazardous air they have been breathing at least since the beginning of this month. The Delhi government will attempt to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding this month, Gopal Rai, the Environment Minister of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, said on November 8.

The United Kingdom, on Wednesday (Nov 8) imposed a ban on the recreational use and possession of nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas’ in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour and reduce damage to users’ health.

In a recent interview, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was slammed by the country’s former leader Ehud Olmert who said the incumbent PM has been “destroyed emotionally” due to the massive failure of national security and is now miscalculating his plans for post-war Gaza.

The prosecutors in Russia demanded an eight-year imprisonment for artist Alexandra Skochilenko who had changed the supermarket price tags with statements which criticised the military offensive of Moscow in Ukraine last year, reported independent media.



Cash-for-query scam: CBI to launch probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, says BJP’s Nishikant Dubey





Indian anti-corruption body the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the cash-for-query scam levelled against Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian Mahua Moitra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey said on Wednesday (Nov 8).

The Champions Trophy 2025 qualification race took a decisive turn on Wednesday (Nov 8) as England beat the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup contest at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Riding on an excellent hundred from Ben Stokes, England registered just their second win of the tournament having won by 160 runs.