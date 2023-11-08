Russian prosecutors demand eight-year imprisonment for artists over supermarket protest

The prosecutors in Russia demanded an eight-year imprisonment for artist Alexandra Skochilenko who had changed the supermarket price tags with statements which criticised the military offensive of Moscow in Ukraine last year, reported independent media.



Since April last year, the 33-year-old artist and musician was kept in detention after the police arrested her for changing labels in the supermarket in Saint Petersburg with messages against the large-scale intervention of Russia in Ukraine.



"The prosecution has asked for eight years," reported the independent Mediazona website, while citing the information gathered from the courtroom in Saint Petersburg.



Skochilenko, who is mostly famous for her diminutive Sasha, faced accusations of spreading among people disinformation regarding the Russian army.

The legislation, according to which the people accused of spreading disinformation can be given a maximum prison term of 10 years, was adopted after troops were deployed inside Ukraine by Russia in February 2022. The government has used the legislation to restrain people from criticising the conflict.

Artists kept on trial despite multiple health conditions

Skochilenko was kept on trial by Russian authorities even though she had various health conditions which included a congenital heart defect and celiac disease.



Speaking to AFP, her mother Nadezhda Skochilenko said last month that "a real prison term would just be a catastrophe for Sasha".



A photograph of Skochilenko inside the defendant's box was published by Mediazona. She was wearing a colourful T-shirt which had a peace sign on it.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine war: 6 killed in Donetsk; Zelensky says, 'Deployed more air defence systems' | WION The website further stated that German diplomats along with some cultural figures also attended the hearing.



The price tag messages included descriptive information about people who were hiding in Ukraine's Mariupol from Russian bombing, as a ban was introduced by Moscow on criticism of its offensive.



The artist was arrested after the price tags were reported by a shopper to the police. "The words about how Russia attacked Ukraine are false," the prosecutor was quoted by Mediazona as saying.



"The aim of the special military operation was to protect the citizens of Donbas from aggression," the prosecutor stated while using the name of Kremlin for its offensive.



Till now, the authorities have detained, imprisoned or fined thousands of Russians for opposing the conflict.