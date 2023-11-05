No stalemate in Russia-Ukraine war, we are changing strategy: Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday categorically denied a stalemate in the war with Russia and said he believes that his country can win the war provided the Western allies continue to supply crucial arms.

"They thought they would checkmate us, but this didn’t happen," Zelenskyy told NBC in an interview.

He also contradicted the remarks made by Ukraine’s commander-in-chief of armed forces that the war had entered an impasse after 20 months of fierce fighting.

"I don’t think that this is a stalemate," Zelenskyy said.

Last week, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief of armed forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist that "there will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough," despite the counteroffensive launched in June.

Zelensky Wants more military aid from US

He also reiterated his pleas to the US to continue to supply more weapons as the Israel-Hamas war continues to divert Washington’s attention.

The US has, so far, provided $75 billion in military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Also, Reuters news agency reported, citing two US officials, on Thursday that the Biden administration plans to announce a $425 million military aid package for Ukraine, including counter drone rockets and munitions.

But few hardline Republicans have continuously opposed regular assistance for Kyiv, stoking doubts over America’s more aid in future for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also hinted that the country is shifting its strategy and was hopeful of gaining desirable breakthroughs, which Kyiv has been unable to achieve ever since launching counteroperations.

Military coming up with different plans

"Our military are coming up with different plans, with different operations in order to move forward faster and to strike Russian Federation unexpectedly," he said in his "Meet the Press" appearance.

Although he acknowledged that a “fatigue” has impacted Ukraine’s operations, Zelensky insisted that his military is "still more motivated than any Russians who came to Ukraine to kill us."

He also sought to align his country’s fight against Russia with Israel’s battle against the Hamas militants, and accused Vladimir Putin of playing a role in both wars by sponsoring Hamas, adding that the "whole world should do all they can to stop this war" in the Middle East.