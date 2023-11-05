Explained | How are US-deployed MQ-9 Reaper drones helping locate hostages in Gaza?

Multiple US MQ-9 Reaper drones have been dispatched to the skies over Gaza, coinciding with Israeli military operations and strikes, as confirmed by the Pentagon.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig Gen Pat Ryder went on record and said the drones were operating in "support of hostage recovery efforts".

"These UAV flights began after the Oct 7 attack by Hamas on Israel," he said in a brief statement.

The acknowledgment follows reporters' observations of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on flight-tracking websites, reported the BBC.

"The US is conducting unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, as well as providing advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts," the Pentagon's statement on Friday (Nov 3) said.

What does the MQ-9 Reaper drone exactly do?

The MQ-9 Reaper is an unmanned aerial vehicle developed by General Atomics. What sets it apart is its ability to linger at altitudes of around 50,000 feet, performing reconnaissance missions for more than 27 hours continuously.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art cameras, sensors, and radar systems, making it a powerful intelligence-gathering tool.

The drone boasts an impressive wingspan of 66 feet (about 20.12 metres), powered by a Honeywell engine, and has a fuel capacity of 3,900 pounds (approximately 1769 kilogrammes), all while achieving a maximum speed of 240 knots (around 444 kilometres per hour).

Additionally, it has the capacity to carry air-to-ground missiles. The MQ-9 Reaper has been an integral part of the US Air Force for 16 years and is also employed by various international entities, including the US Department of Homeland Security, NASA, the UK Royal Air Force, the Italian Air Force, the French Air Force, and the Spanish Air Force, as reported by Reuters.

What is the reason for the presence of MQ-9 drones in the skies over Gaza?

Over the skies of Gaza, the MQ-9 Reapers have been deployed for a specific mission—locating hostages.

These drones are unarmed and rely on advanced onboard sensors to accomplish this task.

Among these sensors are high-powered cameras capable of detecting heat signatures and operating in low-light conditions.

Reports suggest that a minimum of six MQ-9 Reaper drones have been utilized in the region, with their flight paths primarily concentrated in the southern area of Gaza.

Amelia Smith, an aviation researcher cited by the New York Times, noted that the Reapers would typically hover over the region for approximately three hours at an altitude of around 25,000 feet.

It's worth noting that this deployment marked the first recorded instance of US drones being dispatched over Gaza.

Drones, like the MQ-9 Reaper, offer several key advantages. They are generally more cost-effective compared to crewed aircraft with similar capabilities.

Additionally, they are safer for operators since they do not require a human pilot onboard. One of their standout features is the ability to remain in the air for extended periods, making them well-suited for intelligence-gathering missions.

The cost of operating a drone like the MQ-9 Reaper is approximately $3,500 per flight hour, in contrast to about $8,000 per flight hour for an F-16, as indicated by General Atomics.

According to the US Air Force, a package consisting of four MQ-9 aircraft with sensors, a ground control station, and a satellite link costs roughly $56.5 million.

General Atomics also says that the MQ-9 Reaper has demonstrated air-to-air weaponry capability in Air Force tests. Furthermore, it can be equipped with a "Self Protect Pod" designed to detect threats and deploy countermeasures against surface-to-air weapons.

In a brief televised statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he opposes any temporary cessation of hostilities against Hamas unless it includes "the release of our hostages."

Additionally, he stated that Israel will not allow the entry of fuel into Gaza. Netanyahu expressed his commitment to achieving a decisive victory that will have a lasting impact, ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens and the return of the hostages while eliminating the threat posed by Hamas.

He says he told Blinken that “Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the release of our hostages. Israel will not enable the entry of fuel to Gaza and opposes sending money to the Strip.”

Netanyahu also stated that those hostile to Israel have intentions of undermining the nation, but he asserted their ultimate failure. He reiterated Israel's determination to persist until victory is achieved, which entails the eradication of Hamas, the safe return of the hostages, and the reestablishment of security for Israeli citizens and children.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (Nov 3), for the third time since Israel declared war on the terrorist group Hamas.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.