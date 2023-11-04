India's Jaishankar emphasises on 'two-state solution' in talks with Israeli counterpart

Amid the escalating war between Israel and Hamas which has pushed the Gaza Strip into a deepening humanitarian crisis, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen on Saturday (Oct 4).



In the conversation, Jaishankar reaffirmed the commitment of India to "countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two-state solution".



"Spoke this afternoon with FM Eli Choen of Israel. Appreciated his sharing the Israeli assessment of the current situation. Reiterated our firm commitment to countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two-state solution," wrote Jaishankar, on his official handle on X.

The discussion between the two leaders emphasised the current situation in Gaza and the importance of finding a solution which can ensure peace and regional stability.



The minister reiterated the firm stance of India against terrorism and emphasised the unwavering commitment of the nation to counter the menace. He further emphasised the importance of observing international humanitarian law and ensuring that the lives of civilians are protected in the conflict zones.



In the talks, the foreign minister further articulated steadfast support of India for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Jaishankar calls for dialogue to resolve issues

On Friday (Oct 3), Jaishankar, at the Joint Secretary Session of the Senate's External Affairs and Defence Commission in Rome, emphasised that the issues being faced by Palestinians need to be addressed and called for resolving the issue through negotiation and dialogue and not through conflict.

He stated that although terrorism is "unacceptable", there is a need to find a solution to the Palestine issue.



Jaishankar said, "What happened on October 7 was a big act of terrorism, the subsequent acts happening after that. This has taken the entire region into a different direction. But surely, it must be everybody's hope that eventually...the conflict can't be the normal of the region and that it comes back to some stability, some co-operation."



"Within this we have to find a balance between different issues. Because there is no question. If there is issue of terrorism, and we all find terrorism unacceptable, we have to stand up. But there is also an issue of Palestine. There has to be solution for the problems faced by the Palestinian people," he further said.

