Gal Gadot criticised for organising screening of unedited footage of Hamas attack for colleagues in Hollywood

Israeli actress Gal Gadot is facing backlash for reportedly organising a screening of graphic footage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Gadot is organising a screening that will have prominent Hollywood figures in the audience.



The event is set to show the full 47 minutes of uncensored footage, titled ‘Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre.’ The footage was collected by the IDF, and it has already been shown to UK journalists in London last week.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that around 120 prominent figures in Hollywood have been invited to attend the initial screening organised by Gal.



More screenings may be scheduled. Filming or usage of phone during the event is strictly prohibited. The footage was brought to the United States by Oscar- director Guy Nattiv who had previously credted Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano for 'making this possible'.



Interestingly, while the news of the screenings has drawn a lot of attention, the date of the screening and the guest list have not been revealed.