Gal Gadot criticised for organising screening of unedited footage of Hamas attack for colleagues in Hollywood
Gal Gadot is organising a screening that will have prominent Hollywood figures in the audience.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot is facing backlash for reportedly organising a screening of graphic footage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Gadot is organising a screening that will have prominent Hollywood figures in the audience.
The event is set to show the full 47 minutes of uncensored footage, titled ‘Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre.’ The footage was collected by the IDF, and it has already been shown to UK journalists in London last week.
The Jewish Chronicle reported that around 120 prominent figures in Hollywood have been invited to attend the initial screening organised by Gal.
More screenings may be scheduled. Filming or usage of phone during the event is strictly prohibited. The footage was brought to the United States by Oscar- director Guy Nattiv who had previously credted Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano for 'making this possible'.
Interestingly, while the news of the screenings has drawn a lot of attention, the date of the screening and the guest list have not been revealed.
Quds News Network posted the news about Gal’s screening on X, following which users came down heavily on the actress. “Oh her carreer is so over,” one user said. “Boycott every celebrity who goes to this screening. Every single one of them,” one user said, while another wrote, “And that’s why I’ve never watched anything this IDF reserve soldier acted in.”
“One of my fav actresses turns into one of my hated actresses,” wrote one user. Another said, “not so Wonderwoman-like after all”. “Please don’t let her get away with this,” said one user.
Hamas' initial target was the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Be'eri, situated just 5 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.
The attack saw Hamas gunmen cross the border and unleash rounds of live ammunition, including hand grenades and mortar fire, resulting in the loss of over 260 lives. This incident marked the largest civilian massacre in Israeli history.