Disappointed! Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight slams her anti-Israel stance

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight is condemning his daughter's comment on the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. The 48-year-old actress, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently reacted to the war that started after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel. Check live updates of Israel-Hamas War here.

In her post, Jolie said that what happened with Israel was an act of terror. But, they cannot justify that by hurting innocent lives. She slammed Israel's ''deliberately bombing children, women, families, deprived of food, medicine and humanitarian aid''.

Days after Jolie released her official statement, her dad reacted to the ongoing war as he went on to add that he was 'disappointed' with his daughter's statement.

In a video, the Oscar-winning actor said that she has ''no understanding of God's honour, and Israeli army must protect thy soil and people.'' He says in the video, ''Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents,'' Voight noted. 'You fools call Israel the problem, you should look at yourself and ask who am I? What am I? And ask God if am I learning the truth, or am I being lied to and following everyone else? The ones who understand truth see the lie.''

He adds, "I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honour, God's truths."

''This is about destroying the history of God's land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews, This is justice for God's children of the holy land. The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It's not going to be what the left thinks, it can't be civil now.''

The veteran actor went on to hail the 'great heroism' of Jewish people.

What Angelina Jolie said about Israel and Hamas

Jolie, who has worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, released an official statement amid the ongoing Israel–Hamas war.

Jolie, who has worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, released an official statement amid the ongoing Israel–Hamas war.

The Oscar-winning actress wrote in a post on Saturday, "Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel, the death of so many innocent civilians, and wondering how best to help. I too am praying for the immediate, safe return of every hostage, and for the families who carry the unimaginable pain of a murder of a loved one. Above all, the children murdered, and the many children now orphaned." She added further, "My focus is on the people displaced by violence in any context," Jolie's statement read. "Gaza has a population of over 2 million people (half of them children), who have lived under a severe blockade for nearly two decades, on top of decades of displacement and statelessness."