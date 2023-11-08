Cash-for-query scam: CBI to launch probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, says BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

Indian anti-corruption body the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the cash-for-query scam levelled against Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian Mahua Moitra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey said on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Moitra is currently under the lens of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee after Dubey first raised the allegations.

"On the basis of my complaint, Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe into the Mahua Moitra's corruption that compromises national security," the BJP MP said on X in Hindi.

Dubey had approached the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on October 21, accusing Moitra of accepting bribes for asking questions in parliament at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

What is the cash-for-query scam?

Dubey had earlier claimed to have received a letter from a lawyer named Jai Anant Dehadrai stating that Moitra accepted "cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in order to "ask questions in Parliament" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business rival Adani Group.

He said the letter reveals indisputable proof of bribes exchanged between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani.

The BJP MP further alleged that Moitra shared her parliamentary login with the businessman, and in doing so, compromised national security.

Darshan Hiranandani later admitted to the login sharing in an explosive affidavit but did not mention the cash for query issue, claiming that he had given gifts to Moitra as she had demanded.

There are allegations that Moitra's login was used multiple times from Dubai, where Hiranandani currently resides.

Acrimonious scenes in ethics panel

The TMC leader had also accepted that she shared her login ID, but claimed that the protocols of sharing credentials were not shared with the MPs.

On November 2, Moitra appeared before the ethics panel to record her oral evidence on the allegations.

However, she stormed out of the meeting, claiming that chairperson and BJP MP Vinod Sonkar asked her "unethical" and personal questions.

Sonkar accused Moitra of using unparliamentary language against him and other members of the panel.