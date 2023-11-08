India: Police arrest two militants in Manipur following alleged abduction of two teens

Security forces in India’s northeastern state of Manipur arrested two militants amid the ongoing hunt for two missing teens.

Both militants are linked to the Kuki Revolutionary Army Unification (KRA-U), a hill-based insurgent group of the state. The police say they are suspected to be involved in the alleged abduction of the missing teens, who remain untraceable since Sunday (Nov 5).

Police have detained them and an interrogation is underway to determine the whereabouts of Maibam Avinash and Ningthoujam Anthony, aged 16 and 19 respectively.

Furthermore, security forces have also launched a search and combing operation to nab the remaining culprits.

Manipur police gave the details of the situation on X.

“In connection with the missing case of 02 (two) boys on 05.11.2023, Manipur police and security forces arrested two cadres of KRA (U) who are highly suspected to be involved in committing the crime. The arrested persons have been remanded in police custody for further interrogation. Combing operations are being carried out to apprehend the other culprits,” it wrote in a post.

Watch: Manipur government revokes daily curfew relaxation from 5 AM to 10 PM × It is to be noted that the mobile phones of the duo have already been recovered from the Senapati district, located at a distance of around 60 kilometres from the state capital Imphal.

Mob attacks Sports Utility Vehicle

In another incident, a mob on Tuesday (Nov 7) attacked a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) at Kangchup Chingkhong under the Saitu Gamphazol subdivision in the state’s Senapati district.

The mob allegedly abducted four out of six people travelling in the vehicle; however, one of them managed to escape. Four people, including the one who escaped, still remain untraceable.

Adding to the chaos in the state, armed miscreants resorted to indiscriminate firing in the K Songlung hill range of the Senapati district, and Koutruk and Tairenpokpi villages in the Imphal West district.

Nine police personnel were injured in the firing and taken to hospital for treatment. Police were later able to bring the situation under control.