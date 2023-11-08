Explained | Nitrous oxide: UK bans recreational use of ‘laughing gas’. Here's why

The United Kingdom, on Wednesday (Nov 8) imposed a ban on the recreational use and possession of nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas’ in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour and reduce damage to users’ health. In line with this, possession of the substance which is now categorised as a class C drug has become a criminal offence in Britain.

What is nitrous oxide aka ‘laughing gas’?

Nitrous oxide also known as ‘laughing gas’ or NOS is an odourless, colourless, and non-flammable gas. It has a number of uses, from reducing pain during childbirth to being used by dentists as a safe and effective means of managing pain and anxiety during dental procedures.

As for industrial purposes, the gas is used for producing whipped cream. However, the UK government’s ban comes after the gas being used as a common drug among teenagers and adults and is said to be fuelling nuisance behaviour and posing a health hazard.

Why is it being banned?

The ban imposed makes it illegal for people to produce, supply or sell the drug and could lead to long prison sentences. The ban, first proposed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative government in March went into effect on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Nitrous oxide causes feelings of euphoria, relaxation and dissociation from reality, has recently gained popularity and is among one of the most commonly used recreational drugs, particularly among teenagers and young adults.

Therefore, the UK government has introduced the ban as a part of its anti-social behaviour action plan.

“Today we are sending a clear signal to people, especially young people, that not only is abuse of nitrous oxide dangerous to their health, but it is also illegal and those caught possessing it will face consequences,” said Crime and Policing Minister Chris Philp said in a statement.

He added, “For too long the use of this drug in public spaces has contributed to anti-social behaviour which is a blight on communities. We will not accept it.”

The UK government also noted how the use of nitrous oxide and the associated antisocial behaviour had caused a wider impact on the community and the environment, including group gatherings to abuse the drug in public spaces like children’s parks or high streets.

Subsequently, discarded canisters are littered affecting the environment. There have also been deaths connected to drug-driving incidents, said the UK government.

Use and abuse of ‘laughing gas’

Nitrous oxide is used as pain relief in medical settings and in a number of manufacturing as well as technical processes, such as food packaging and propellant gas for whipped cream and other industrial purposes.

However, despite the ban, the gas will still be available for such uses as long as individual users are able to prove that they are lawfully in possession of the substance, and do not intend to use it for its “psychoactive effects” to “get a high” by inhalation, said the UK government, in a statement.

The government also noted that the legitimate use of the gas or “wrongful inhalation” will be decided on a case-by-case basis by the police. However, licences will not be required.

“Wrongful inhalation” has been defined as “inhalation other than for medical or dental purposes, and which is not accidental inhalation of nitrous oxide which has been released into the atmosphere (such as in industrial processes),” by the UK government.

Notably, while nitrous oxide can make people feel relaxed or light-headed, it can also cause headaches and make some users anxious or paranoid to the point of making them dizzy, according to a report by the UK government citing various studies.

Additionally, heavy use of nitrous oxide has also been linked to a deficiency of vitamin B12 and anaemia which can lead to serious nerve damage, cause numbness in the fingers and toes, making walking difficult and can even lead to paralysis.

According to health ministry figures, nitrous oxide is the third most common drug used by 16 to 24-year-olds.

What is the ban all about?

Under the ban, nitrous oxide will be prescribed as a ‘Class C’ drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, and classified in “the least harmful” category of drugs under Britain’s laws alongside benzodiazepines and growth hormones.

The government also said “reckless” producers and suppliers who do not thoroughly check the purpose for which the gas will be used will also be breaking the law. Those who supply or produce nitrous oxide nicknamed “hippy crack” – could face up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

In line with the new rules, those found in unlawful possession of the drug could now face a prison sentence or unlimited fine while repeat offenders could serve up to two years in prison.

Notably, the UK is the second country to ban the use of nitrous oxide after the Netherlands took a similar step in January 2023.

Experts stopped short of banning nitrous oxide. Here’s why

Earlier this year, experts from the Advisory Council on The Misuse of Drugs reassessed the risk of nitrous oxide and stopped short of recommending a ban. This was amid fears that it would discourage users from seeking medical help.

In a letter to the government, 15 neurologists and related health experts warned that the ban could worsen the stigma around users and the move was “unlikely to translate to health benefits in our patients.”

The ban would also risk creating “fear of a criminal record” among young users, wrote Dr Alastair Noyce, Professor of Neurology and Neuroepidemiology, as per BBC, adding that there is “very little evidence that the criminalisation will lead to reductions in neurological harm” but it will impact people’s opportunities to gain employment or education.

However, the government has argued that it is “entitled and expected to take a broader view and consider other relevant factors,” which includes the aforementioned anti-social behaviour and its impact on the wider community.