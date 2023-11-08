OECD alcohol consumption report finds UK women top the charts for binge drinking

It is popularly said that "anything a man can do, a woman can do it, even better," as per a new study, this also holds true for guzzling alcohol.

A study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has found that women in Britain top the list of the world's biggest female binge drinkers.

Alcohol consumption around the world

The OECD report compared alcohol consumption across 33 countries and found that among women binge drinkers, the UK's female population tops the chart. As per the report, around 26 per cent of women go out binge drinking at least once a month.

Men are ahead, with 45 per cent binge-drinking at least once a month. However, Romanian men topped the charts, with around 57 per cent doing so.

Combined, the UK ranked third for binge drinking, behind Romania and Luxembourg.

Globally, across the OECD countries, on average 26 per cent of men reported heavy episodic drinking at least once a month compared to just 12 per cent of women.

Alcohol - an avoidable death

The OECD report states that alcohol use is the "leading cause of death and disability worldwide, particularly among those of working age."

Talking to the Guardian, Dr Richard Piper, chief executive of Alcohol Change UK, said: "Alcohol causes too much harm here in the UK. But this is totally avoidable."

As per the OECD, alcohol intake puts consumers at risk of heart diseases, strokes, liver cirrhosis, certain types of cancers and more. Additionally, it contributes to accidents like car crashes, violence, homicides, suicides and mental health disorders.

"There is an overwhelming need for the government to introduce measures that we know will reduce alcohol harm and save lives such as proper controls on alcohol marketing, introducing minimum unit pricing in England like we already have in Scotland and Wales, and clearer alcohol labelling," says Dr Piper.

Globally, in 2021, an average of 2.4 per cent of health expenditure was spent on dealing with the harm caused by alcohol consumption. However, in some countries, the figure reaches as high as 4 per cent.