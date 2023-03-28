UK plans to make laughing gas illegal amid increased use of the drug

The UK government is planning to place a ban on nitrous oxide, better known as laughing gas, by the end of this year. The gas will be classified as a Class C drug, making selling and using it a crime, inviting jail time and unlimited fines. The government published its anti-social behaviour action plan, a 41-page document, that says the gas will be banned.

“We will ban nitrous oxide, intending to do so before the end of the year. When Parliamentary time allows, we intend to legislate to make nitrous oxide a Class C drug with potential prison sentences and unlimited fines for unlawful supply and possession," the document says.

US Home Secretary Suella Braverman is likely to introduce the plan in the parliament.

The law states that the penalty for the possession of a Class C drug is up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine or both. Dealers involved in either supply or production of the drug face up to 14 years in jail, an unlimited fine or both.

“We recognise there are many legitimate uses of nitrous oxide, and we do not want to hinder responsible medical, industrial and consumer use," the plan stated.

"We will consult on the ban of nitrous oxide and how best to protect people and communities from the harmful effects while exempting legitimate uses so as to minimise the burdens on businesses."

Youngsters often inhale nitrous oxide through a balloon filled with a small metal cylinder. These are then discarded on the streets, and their quantity increases especially during festivals. A 2016 legislation makes the use of nitrous oxide for psychoactive purposes illegal.

The change in the guideline will mean that the gas will now only be available for legitimate purposes, such as for pain relief during childbirth. Nitrous oxide will also fall in the same ambit as cannabis in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

