Ohio voters add abortion rights to state’s constitution, approve marijuana legalisation

Ohio voters on Tuesday (Nov 7) added abortion rights to the state’s constitution, 17 months after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe vs Wade.

This was seen as a major political victory for abortion rights activists in the country. Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear also won his re-election bid, who voiced his strong support for abortion rights.

The two victories show abortion rights have emerged as a major political booster for struggling Democrats across the US.

Interestingly, the ballot measure to add abortion rights to the constitution was overwhelmingly backed by liberals and Black voters.

The Ohio and Kentucky contests were among several across the US on Tuesday offering critical clues about where the electorate stands ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Recreational marijuana legalised

Ohio on Tuesday also became the 24th US state to legalise recreational marijuana.

It means that people aged 21 and more would be able to use, grow or sell marijuana under a regulation-and-tax program imposed by the state.

The measure will become effective in 30 days. Efforts are underway to place recreational marijuana ballot measures before voters in 2024 in states including Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota.