The Champions Trophy 2025 qualification race took a decisive turn on Wednesday (Nov 8) as England beat the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup contest at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Riding on an excellent hundred from Ben Stokes, England registered just their second win of the tournament having won by 160 runs. The win has seen them rise to seventh position in the league standings, which will see them secure automatic qualification for the Champions League 2025.

Knowing a defeat could spell the end of their hopes to qualify for the Champions Trophy, England came good against the Netherlands in a one-sided contest. Having set up a mammoth 340-run target, England bowlers were at their excellency with the ball and bowled out the opposition at 179 in 37.2 overs. The win was monumental as they climbed to seventh place and now sit in pole position to reach the Champions Trophy.

Teja Nidamanuru was top-scored with 41 off 34 while there were starts for captain Scott Edwards (38), Wesley Barresi (37), and Sybrand Engelbrecht (33). However, their inability to convert the starts in big innings saw them collapse and hand England a valuable win in the match. The spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid ended with three wickets each while David Willey ended with two.

England’s dominance with bat

Earlier, Ben Stokes made a lasting impression with a 108-run knock to show his class in the contest. His innings consisted of 6 fours and the same number of sixes which saw England dominate with the bat. Courtesy of Stokes’s innings combined with Dawid Malan’s 87 England bought up 339/9 in their 50 overs. Chris Woakes also showcased his batting skills with 51 off 45 which proved important for them to cross the 300-run mark. Bas de Leede ended with figures of 74/3 while Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek ended with two wickets each.