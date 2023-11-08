ODI World Cup 2023: 'It was disappointing,' says Bangladesh bowling coach Donald on Shakib's time out appeal

Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald has said that he doesn't support the things like players appealing for time out. The comments come after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed to get Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews out during the ODI World Cup 2023 match on November 6 in New Delhi. Following the appeal, Mathews became the first batter in the cricket history to get 'timed out.'

"It was disappointing to see. I can understand Shakib taking his chance. His words were 'I was doing everything to win'. You can sense in my voice that I don't like it," said Donald to CricBlog.net after the match.

"You talk about the respect and the dignity for each other and for the game, the spirit of the game. I just don't want to see things like that. That's just me. I just don't want to see that sort of thing in our game where, okay, someone was sharp out there and said 'well, you can appeal'. I was like, 'really - this is not going to happen, this cannot be happening, this can't be happening'," he added.

Mathews came out to bat in 25th over and took time to get ready to face the bowler. His helmet strap also broke before he could face the first ball. A huge controversy ensued after the dismissal and both sides defended their actions afterwards.

Donald, meanwhile, said that he almost wanted to get in the field and take over the situation immediately.

"My immediate reaction when that happened - and this is just [that] my instincts would have taken over - is I almost actually thought of going on that field and saying, 'enough is enough, we don't stand for this; we are not that kind of team who stand for this'. That was my immediate thought.

"Things happened so quickly, but you're talking about authority and I'm not the head coach, I'm not in charge. I just saw Marais Erasmus [the umpire at the bowler's end] say, 'please Angelo, you can now depart the ground'. And, seeing Angelo pick his helmet up and then walking off and throwing it against the advertising boards; it just was… I was surprised," he added.