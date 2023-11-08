Australia batter Glenn Maxwell played an innings for the history books as he guided his team to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan in ODI World Cup 2023 on November 7 in Mumbai. Maxwell battled his way through cramps and body pain to score 201 not out as Australia chased down 292 despite being seven down for 91. Maxwell's innings broke several records for Australia and overall and here's list of them:

Highest individual score in an ODI run-chase

Maxwell surpassed Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman to register highest individual score in an ODI run-chase. Maxwell scored 201 not out while Zaman had scored 193 against South Africa in 2021. It is also the first time a batter scored a double-ton while chasing.

Highest individual score for Australia in ODIs

Maxwell's 201 not out also surpassed Shane Watson's 185 not out for highest individual highest score for Australia which he had scored against Bangladesh in 2011 in Mirpur.

Highest runs for batter at number three or lower

Maxwell's 201 not out is now the highest score for a batter at number three or lower, going past Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry who had scored 194 not out against Bangladesh in 2009.

Highest partnership for seventh wicket or lower

Maxwell and Patrick Cummins' unbeaten 202 run partnership is now the highest for seventh wicket or lower in all men's ODIs, going past Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid's 177 runs partnership against New Zealand in 2015.

Speaking to the reporters after that match, Maxwell said: "It's (his innings) so fresh at the moment I'm a bit numb to it. It was great fun. It just felt like it was me and Patty [Cummins] having fun out there. I'll probably reflect a bit more over the next few days and hopefully recover and get some movement back in my hamstring and calves. It's pretty raw at the moment."