Aus vs Afg: Despite Maxwell's INSANE 201*, Afghanistan still alive in ODI WC semifinal race! Here's how

Australia rode on Glenn Maxwell's unbelievable 201 not out as they chased down a competitive 292-run target versus Afghanistan in match 39 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Tuesday (Nov 7). Playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Aussies were tottering at 91 for 7 before a breathtaking 202-run unbroken eighth-wicket stand between Maxwell and captain Pat Cummins (11 not out) took their side home in 46.5 overs.

With the win, Australia became the third team to qualify for the semifinals. On the other hand, Afghanistan are also not yet ruled out of the semis race. Here's how:

Afghanistan had a simple, or much clear, way of going ahead before the Aussie encounter -- i.e. to win both matches. Now, they need to beat South Africa in their remaining fixture but also press for a big victory to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR), which is below other contenders Pakistan (+0.036) and New Zealand (+0.398). Afghanistan's NRR is in negative (-0.338).

Incase they win over the Proteas but not by a big margin, they will hope both New Zealand and Pakistan lose their next matches convincingly.

Remaining fixtures for Afghanistan:

vs South Africa on November 10 in Ahmedabad.

Remaining match for New Zealand:

vs Sri Lanka on November 9 in Bangalore.

Remaining match for Pakistan:

vs England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Earlier in the Australia clash, Afghanistan opted to bat first and rode on Ibrahim Zadran's majestic 129* and cameos from Azmatullah Omarzai (18-ball 22) and Rashid Khan (18-ball 35*) to post 291 for 5. Later, despite regular breakthroughs from Rashid, Omarzai and Naveen-ul-Haq, Afghanistan conceded the momentum to Australia -- who were set to be wrapped up under 150 -- as Maxwell's heroics stunned the entire stadium. His knock was laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 157.03.