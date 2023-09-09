Top 10 world news: G20 leaders adopt declaration, Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 1000-mark & more

New Delhi Leaders' Declaration: India championed the G20 Summit as the world leaders reached a consensus over the language used for the Russia-Ukraine war in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. But refrained from making any critical mention of Russia while Ukraine was mentioned a total of four times in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted and released in the second session of the G20 Summit on Day 1.

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Dignitaries from G20 member countries and blocs have started arriving at the Bharat Mandapam for dinner hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu.



Morocco earthquake: The death toll in Morocco's deadliest earthquake crossed 1000 on Saturday (September 9), revealed figures released by the government. The 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh.

G20 Summit: Leaders reach consensus, Delhi declaration adopted





In a major breakthrough indicative of India's success in G20 Summit, a consensus has been reached and New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration has been adopted. The announcement was made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the leaders assembled for the second session on the first day of the G20 Summit.

After three days of manhunt, the former UK soldier Daniel Abed Khalife, who escaped prison, was arrested on Saturday (September 9), media reports said. Days after 21-year-old who allegedly has links to terror-related offences managed to escape from HM Prison Wandsworth.

Voters in the Maldives headed to polls on Saturday (September 9) with the incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih facing a tough re-election bid and against rival Mohamed Muizzu. The election is also being perceived as a battle for influence between New Delhi and Beijing in the region.

Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations, on Saturday (September 9) are in the midst of attending a dinner hosted by Indian President Draupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi at the end of the first day of talks at the G20 Summit. With India putting its best foot forward for hosting world leaders from across the globe, the dinner to be served was far from being overlooked.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in self-imposed exile in London since 2019, is all set to return to the capital Islamabad city in October this year. Nawaz made the announcement on Friday (Sept 8) during his meeting with his party workers and supporters at Stanhope House, London, Geo TV reported quoting sources present there.

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the upcoming Super Four clash against India on Sunday, September 10 in Asia Cup. The side will be led by Babar Azam and has only one change from the side which had faced India in group stage.