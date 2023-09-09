Interview | Harman Singha on playing young Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani, his bond with Rannvijay and more

Indian actor Harman Singha, who recently made his big screen debut with Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, is a man with many talents and a diverse journey. He has worn many hats in the entertainment industry, including actor, host, writer, and producer. Prior to his foray into showbiz, he served as a cadet in the Merchant Navy and sailed for years, until he decided to step out of the very repetitive job and explore his creative side. Singha has been in the industry for many years and has held various roles including everything from show set management, hosting a travel show, and pursuing writing. However, Singha remains dedicated to his current passion for acting.

In Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he played the role of a young Dharmendra - his screen time may be short, but Harman managed to grab eyeballs.

During a fun chat with WION, Harman talked about a variety of things - from his big screen debut, playing a younger version of veteran actor Dharmendra, doing numerous jobs in the industry, his bond with his brother VJ Rannvijay Singha and the projects he had in his bag and much more.

Here are the excerpts from our conversation:

Q- Rocky Aur Rani marked your big screen debut, so how did this role happen? Tell us the backstory.

A - The back story is very interesting. They were looking for the younger version of Dharmendra and were trying to find a person for a while. And, it clicked in Shanu Sharma's [Casting director] head that 'this guy Herman looks quite like Dharmendra', so he asked me to send a video wearing a kurta and reading poetry. The best part was that my audition was done by Ranvijay. We were in Chandigarh, and we did all the set-up, he shot and we sent it. This is one of the few times where I got a callback literally the next day saying 'you are selected'.

Q- Which performance did you love the most in Rocky aur Rani?

A - My actual favourite character was Alia [Bhatt]'s father, Tota [Chandon Chatterjee]. I think he was just phenomenal in the movie. Especially when he and Ranveer danced together, that moment actually gave me goosebumps. He was spectacular throughout the film.

Q- How was your shooting experience with Dharmendra?

A- So, I met Dharmendra Ji once. Actually, we shot a scene together. If you have watched the film, there is a transition shot, so that scene was shot together. It was just the most wonderful thing because I got to meet him, talk to him, and tell him how much my family, especially my father and mother, love him. He is their favourite actor. So, it was a very emotional situation.

Q - You shared a picture with Ranveer Singh with a heartwarming note for him, your bond seems to be close. Did you guys shoot for the film together?

A- Actually, we didn't meet on Rocky aur Rani set. But we used to meet on NBA shoots. I met him in Abu Dhabi and two-three times in the Rocky aur Rani screening. But, through a mutual friend. It feels like we know each other. And, one thing that I have is my ace of spirits with Ranvijay. So, everyone loves him, If anyone realises that I'm his younger brother, then automatically there is something. Because Ranvijay has this affinity. Everyone wants to be friends with him, everybody wants to be re-associated with him. And I took great advantage of this.

Q- You were in the Merchant Navy, then did numerous behind-the-camera work and hosting - so has there been some sort of a checklist?

A - I'm that kind of Bollywood student who didn't get a basic education, so he's trying everything. I never went to film school, I didn't go to the proper college. I started writing because the main thing about everything is scripts. So, I wanted to get a hold of that. I started writing and I enjoy it a lot. Hosting has its own kind of benefit. You get to see the world if you are a travel show host, which is the best job in the world. And acting is something that I have fallen in love with more and more.

Q -The things that you still crave to do? We heard you want to do a Punjabi movie?

A - I really wanted to do a Punjabi movie, I really wanted to play a villain in a South Indian movie. I want to do a Gujarati movie. I really like the fact that the language barrier has decreased and people are getting connected all across India.

My current thing is that in the past few years, I have done multiple small roles in big projects. But now, I want to do big roles in the big projects. Because I have done a lot of cameos as it's good to get experience. But, now I have a list of directors that I want to work with, and trying to meet them. That's the plan to get a role that puts me on the map. The role from which people can identify me.

Q - The one actor you see as your idol?

A - I miss Irrfan Khan. He was the ultimate actor. Growing up, when I used to watch his films, it used to have a long-lasting impact on me, even though I didn’t know how to act back then, but it used to stay with me. And if that is something that you have achieved as an actor, then that’s your biggest achievement. So, Irrfan Khan is my favourite.

Q- Your brother Rannvijay Singha is a big name in the industry, and a lot of people would have thought that your brother's stardom may have helped you get work in the industry. What do you have to say about this?

A- I have a very ready-made answer for them: If this had been this easy, then my brother would have launched me 10 years prior with a big film. So, 'I always ask Ranvijay, where is the film? People are assuming these kinds of things.'

Actually, people forget that we are real brothers and that we are five years apart. When he [Rannvijay] was establishing his career, I was already working behind the camera. It's more like people will always find something to say. But, as brothers, we are best friends. So, we are very proud of that. He's my biggest spokesperson, he's was telling everybody that you have watched Rocky aur Rani and go watch Herman's role. So, I have done that all my life, and now that he's doing this for me, it's even more special.

Q - What are your upcoming projects? Something you are excited about the most?

A- I have already shot another film, and it's called Yaariyaan 2. In the film, I'm playing the role of a villain. So, it was a very nice shooting experience, like going from a Dharma set to a T-series set, the two most coveted production houses in India. So, currently, I think that if this project works, then the year would be really great for me.

Q - Tell us more about your role in Yaariyaan 2

A-So, Yaariyaan 2 is a beautiful film about three cousins coming together, and as you know from family trying to become friends, then best friends. And my role in this is to make Meezaan Jafri's life complicated. And I put pressure on his character. But, it was a lot of fun, we did some big action sequences and some chase sequences. I'm very fond of Meezaan, he's such a wonderful actor, so I've found a new friend.

Apart from this, there is also Potluck 3, which is coming up, and there is an Amazon show that I recently signed. So, things are going on.

