G20 Summit: What’s on the menu for dinner hosted by Indian President Draupadi Murmu for world leaders?

Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations, on Saturday (September 9) are in the midst of attending a dinner hosted by Indian President Draupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi at the end of the first day of talks at the G20 Summit. With India putting its best foot forward for hosting world leaders from across the globe, the dinner to be served was far from being overlooked. The menu for the dinner contains a bevy of rare dishes besides being a rich assortment of the best delicacies from across the nation also famous for the variety in its region-wise cuisine.

‘Sharad Ritu’

“A medley of traditions, customs, and climate, 'Bharat' is diverse in many ways. ‘Taste’ connects us. We celebrate Sharad Ritu, the autumn season of abundance in this menu,” a copy of the menu seen by WION said.

It added, “It showcases the wealth of ingredients across 'Bharat', expressing our rich culinary heritage in a modern mosaic dedicated to the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.”

For starters, the world leaders will be served ‘Paatram,’ ‘A breath of fresh air,’ which has been described as a “Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney”.

This will be followed by the main course, ‘Vanavarnam,’ ‘Strength from the soil’ which is “Jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms. Little millet crisp and curry tossed Kerala red rice”.

This will be accompanied by Indian Breads, ‘Mumbai Pao’ described as an ‘onion seed flavoured soft bun’ and ‘Bakarkhani’ a ‘cardamom flavoured sweet flat bread’.

Beverages include Kashmiri Kahwa, Filter Coffee, and Darjeeling Tea.

What’s for dessert?

World leaders will be served ‘Madhurima’ or ‘Pot of gold’ – no not a real one – it is actually a “cardamom scented Barnyard millet pudding fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps”.

The menu also mentions ‘Paan flavoured chocolate leaves’.

‘Shree Anna’: The idea behind the menu

The menu was preceded by the idea behind the food which will be served and was titled ‘Shree Anna’.

“Shree Anna (Millets) are nutri-cereals that are considered super foods containing a high density of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. Millets can grow in adverse and arid conditions, with comparatively fewer inputs as compared to other cereals. They are cultivated across diverse agro-ecological regions and are resistant to pests and diseases,” stated a copy of the menu seen by WION.

“They can play an important role in addressing issues such as climate change and food security. On India’s initiative, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYOM),” it added.

“To give a taste of Millets grown across India to our esteemed guests, we have included a few dishes in the menu today, which use different types of Millets, namely: Foxtail millet (in Paatram), Little millet (in Vanavarnam), Barnyard millet (in Madhurima).”





