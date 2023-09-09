G20 Summit Day 1: India hails G20 declaration that came through 'without a footnote'

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Saturday (September 9), hailed adoption of G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration' which he said came through 'without a footnote'. He said this represented India's ability to bring diverse nations to the same table for a consensus.

Kant was addressing a press conference along with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The ongoing G20 Summit has contributed to making "India world-ready and world India-ready," said EAM Jaishankar. He emphasised that Indian presidency of the grouping gave priority to address urgent concerns of the Global South. He said that inclusion of African Union in G20 grouping is an example of that.

"You would recall that at the beginning of our presidency, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, 125 nations were consulted to express voice of the Global South," he said.

Watch | G20 Summit 2023: Consensus from all G20 members: Huge win for India

On declaration, Jaishankar said that world leaders have agreed to promote strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth and also to accelerate progress on SDGs to envisage green development pact for sustainable future and additionally to endorse high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development.

He added that the G20 declaration highlighted transformation, the inclusive role of technology with focus on digital public infrastructure.

Jaishankar also said that the G20 has "reaffirmed the fundamental importance of gender equality and committed to half the digital gender gap by 2030"

On the issue of Ukraine war, the external affairs minister said that G20 leaders dwelt on the war and its impact, especially on developing and least developing nations

'India has walked the talk," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was upbeat and positive as she assessed the outcomes of first day of G20 Summit.

"India has walked the talk," she said.

Talking about discussions that took place during the summit, Sitharaman said there was a push for clearer policies on crypto assets and it has gained momentum. Global consensus on the issue was emerging, she said.

The finance minister said that there was agreement at the summit for bigger, better as well as more effective multilateral development banks

Noting that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a human-centric approach to global development had strongly resonated with the international community, Sitharaman expressed gratitude to all G20 member nations for co-operation and support in endorsing New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

