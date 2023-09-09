G20 leaders reach consensus, Delhi declaration adopted

In a major breakthrough indicative of India's success in G20 Summit, a consensus has been reached and New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration has been adopted. The major announcement was made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself as the leaders kicked open the second session of the G20 Summit.

" I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible...," Indian PM Modi said.

"It is my proposal that this G20 declaration be adopted," the prime minister had said.

Following the agreement on Delhi declaration, Modi said, "On this occasion, I would like to thank our ministers, sherpas, and all officials who made this possible with their hard work."

Indian PM added, “India’s G20 Presidency has been the most ambitious in the history of G-20. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies."

The Delhi declaration lays emphasis on these key issues which include: Sustainable and inclusive growth, accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), green development pact for a sustainable future, multilateral institutions for the 21st Century and reinvigorating multilateralism.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant posted on X terming G20 India the "MOST ambitious" in the history of G20 presidencies. "With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies," he wrote.

MEA released the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration after consensus was reached.

"We reiterate our commitment to take action to scale up sustainable finance. In line with the G20 Sustainable Finance Roadmap, we welcome the analytical framework for SDG-aligned finance and voluntary recommendations for scaling up adoption of social impact investment instruments and improving nature-related data and reporting, informed by the stocktaking analyses, considering country circumstances," the statement read.

