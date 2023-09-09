Asia Cup: Pakistan name Playing XI for Super Four match vs India, replaces THIS player from group stage clash

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the upcoming Super Four clash against India on Sunday, September 10 in Asia Cup. The side will be led by Babar Azam and has only one change from the side which had faced India in group stage. Pakistan pacers had taken all 10 wickets in the group stage match against India and hence Pakistan have just one main spinner in the XI for tomorrow's clash.

The Men In Green have included Faheem Ashraf in place of spinner Mohammad Nawaz for the match against India. Ashraf had also played Pakistan's first Super Four stage match against Bangladesh and had taken one wicket for 27 runs in seven overs. As for spinning options, Iftikhar Ahmed and Agha Salman are the two part-time options apart from specialist Shadab Khan.

Also Read: David Warner goes past Sachin Tendulkar to have most hundreds across formats as opener

Have a look at the side here which was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) official social media handle on X:

The match, which is scheduled to be played in Colombo, is, however, under a cloud of bad weather and rain again could play spoilsport as it did during the group stage fixture. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), to mitigate the risk of rain, has gone out of the way by adding a reserve day to the fixture in the mind of the tournament.

The decision although, has not made sense to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's head coaches as well as former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad. The former India pacer even went on to call the step by ACC as 'absolute mockery.'

"Little surprised when I first heard, but at the same time we are not the organisers of the competition so not a lot we can do about that," said Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood.

"Yes, it's not ideal. We would love to have an extra day as well. Other than that, I don't have much comment on that because they have made a decision," said Bangladesh coach Hathurusingha.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE