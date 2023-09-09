David Warner goes past Sachin Tendulkar to have most hundreds across formats as opener
Warner, who made his debut for Australia in 2009, has played all his career as an opener, now has 46 centuries to his name - 20 in ODIs, 25 in Tests and one in T20Is.
Australia batsman David Warner has gone past Sachin Tendulkar to record most ODI hundreds as an opener across formats. The southpaw reached the milestone in second ODI against South Africa on Saturday, September 9 during the ongoing five-match series.
Warner, who made his debut for Australia in 2009, has played all his career as an opener, now has 46 centuries to his name - 20 in ODIs, 25 in Tests and one in T20Is. Sachin, on the other hand, has 45 centuries to his name as an opener - all in ODIs, out of his 100 international tons.
