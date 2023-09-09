Hardik Pandya opens up on his workload, says it is 'twice or thrice as anyone else'

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has risen to ranks in Indian cricket so much so that he's touted as the new skipper. The all-rounder currently is skipper Rohit Sharma's deputy in the ongoing Asia cup 2023 and has led India in many T20I series before that. Pandya, however, has had his share of injuries. With number of matches going up significantly including the IPL, Pandya says that his workload is twice or thrice when compared to others.

“As an all-rounder, my workload is twice or thrice as anyone else. When a batter in the team goes and bats and finishes his batting and is heading home, I’ll still be bowling after that. So for me, all the managing, all the pushing, and everything happens during the sessions or my training or my pre-camp season,” Hardik said on Star Sports' Follow the Blues show.

“When the game arrives, it is more about whatever the team requires, and the managing side goes out of the park, and it is more practical calls that how many overs are needed for me. Because if 10 overs are not needed, there is no point in me bowling 10 overs, but if 10 overs are needed, then I’ll be bowling. I always believed that I give myself a chance to succeed, which is by reading the game, which is by backing myself because I have always believed that when we go as a believer, when I'm standing there, yes, my ten players, my ten brothers are around me, but at the same point of time I’m alone,” Hardik added.

Pandya has also impressed with is captaincy skills as well in both India's domestic T20 league IPL and on international platforms. In IPL, Hardik leads Gujarat Titans and in two seasons of team's existence, he has taken them to finals both time including a title-winning maiden season as well.

