Asia Cup: Former India pacer BLASTS ACC's decision to add reserve day for India-Pakistan fixture

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has blasted the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) decision to add a reserve day for the India-Pakistan tie in the Super Four stage. The game is scheduled to be played in Colombo on Sunday, September 10 and is under a cloud of rain. There were discussions to shift the venue but that didn't materialize and after that the decision to add extra day came.

It is also to be noted that the group stage game between India and Pakistan was curtailed due to rain and only one innings could take place. The group stage match, however, had happened in Kandy. Nonetheless, the decision hasn't gone down well with Prasad who called it a 'absolute mockery.'

"If true this is absolute shamelessness. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams," wrote Prasad on his official social media handle X, formerly Twitter.

"In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," he further added. Have a look at the post here:

If true this is absolute shamelessness this. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams.

The ACC, on Friday, September 8, had issued a statement to announce the decision of adding a reserve day for the India-Pakistan fixture.

"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pak vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," the ACC had said in a statement.

The decision, however, has not gone down well with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh head coach. "Little surprised when I first heard, but at the same time we are not the organisers of the competition so not a lot we can do about that," said Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood.

