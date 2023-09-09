Asia Cup: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam fires WARNING ahead of Super Four game against India

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has fired a warning ahead of their clash with India in Super Four stage on Sunday, September 10. Pakistan have been in the island nation since some time now and Babar said that they have 'an advantage' over India. Previous to the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan played a Test series against Sri Lanka and played ODI series against them which was followed by three ODI against Afghanistan as well.

“Given the continuous cricket we are playing both in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, you can say that we hold an edge (over India)," said Babar in the pre-match press conference before their tie against India.

“We have been playing here in Sri Lanka for the past two months or so. We have played Tests, we played a series against Afghanistan and then the LPL... So it can be said that we have an advantage,” the Pak skipper added.

The arch-rivals had also played against each other in the group stage as well but the game was cut short due to persistent rain. During the group stage match, Pakistan pace trio had rocked India's top order before Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan led a comeback. The rain in Kandy, however, ensured that no second innings took place and the game was abandoned after first innings.

The Super Four game, scheduled to played in Colombo, is also under a shadow of cloud and a reserve day has been added to the game. The addition of reserve day to a game is highly unusual in the mid of a tournament and no wonder Bangladesh coach is surprised with the decision.

Yes, it's not ideal. We would love to have an extra day as well. Other than that, I don't have much comment on that because they have made a decision," said Bangladesh coach Hathurusingha.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE