Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t cracked the ODI game yet, switch in mindset could benefit him: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers is, by distance, the modern-day game’s greatest cricketer. Known as Mr. 360, de Villiers achieved great heights across formats with his unbelievable skill and ability to back himself and deliver- something India’s no. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav has come close to replicating. The only difference is SKY, as most fans call him, has yet to put in similar performances in the 50-over format.

While former CWC winner Harbhajan backs Suryakumar to break into India’s middle-order mud for the marquee event, de Villiers feels Surya is yet to crack the ODI game. But he can if he switches his mindset.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, de Villiers said he is Surya’s big fan and happy to see him being part of the provisional World Cup squad but still wants the Indian batter to make little amends to his game, which will further bolster his chances of playing some part in the World Cup 2023.

While Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul and now with Ishan Kishan coming into the selection mix for those two spots in the XI, de Villiers said, given CWC is a long tournament with each team at least playing nine games, chances of Surya getting considered for selection will rise.

"You guys know I'm a big fan (of Surya). He plays in a similar manner to how I used to play, but in ODIs, he hasn't cracked it yet," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel. "It is a tiny little mind switch that he's got to make, and he's got all the ability and capabilities that he needs to do that.

"I am very relieved to see SKY in the World Cup squad, I'm very happy about it. I hope he gets this opportunity in this World Cup. Looking at the balance of the Indian squad, he might not start, but a World Cup is a long tournament. So, let's see what happens then,” the Protean added.

‘Go fearless’ – De Villiers’ advice to hosts India

The Indian Team is perhaps one of the most daunting white-ball teams in world cricket, and with them being hosts of the World Cup 2023, they have added pressure on their shoulders to deliver and end the trophy drought.

Commenting on the same, de Villiers said ‘home advantage’ could be the obstacle that might prevent them from lifting the trophy for the third time.

"I think India's squad is incredible, really, really strong. The only worry I have for India is playing at home. They played in India, they won. There will be huge pressure. That's the only big obstacle in my opinion.

"But if they can get rid of that and just free themselves up, I see no problem for India. Control what you can control. But go fearless. Fearless is the word I'm looking for in the Indian squad. If they can do that, they'll go a long way and most probably lift that trophy,” de Villiers said.