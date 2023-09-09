UK: Former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife, who escaped prison, arrested

After three days of manhunt, the former UK soldier Daniel Abed Khalife, who escaped prison, was arrested on Saturday (September 9), media reports said. The 21-year-old who allegedly has links to terror-related offences managed to escape from HM Prison Wandsworth on Wednesday morning (September 6).

London’s Metropolitan Police officials nabbed the fugitive before 11 am local time (6 a.m. ET) in the Chiswick area of west London, the department said in a statement. It is the same area where the department had reinforced its search efforts. “Metropolitan Police officers have arrested Daniel Khalife, who escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday 6 September,” the police statement said.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course,” the statement added.

It is worth noting that the prison break led to heavy condemnation for the government. An independent investigation has also been launched.

Earlier, the police extended their search to the UK border. Airports and ports had been directed to implement heightened security measures, leading to reported delays.

Met Police spokesperson had reportedly said, "An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcements agencies, including those at UK ports and borders."

Allegations

Khalife had been in custody, awaiting trial on charges related to terrorism and Official Secrets Act violations. He allegedly left fake devices at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) Stafford with the intention of inducing fear of explosion. He also obtained personal information about soldiers, potentially useful for terrorism, from the Ministry of Defence Joint Personnel Administration System in 2021. Following these actions, Khalife disappeared from MOD Stafford, leading to his arrest later in January.

The last significant escape involving terrorism inmates occurred in 1994 when IRA prisoners escaped from Whitemoor prison. A January 2022 report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons highlighted a "serious security breach" resulting in an escape from HMP Wandsworth in 2019.