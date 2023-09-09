Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 1000-mark, more casualties feared

The death toll in Morocco's deadliest earthquake crossed 1000 on Saturday (September 9), revealed figures released by the government. The 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT) on Friday, as per US Geological Survey.

The earthquake caused strong tremors in Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira, the coastal cities in the country.

"I was nearly asleep when I heard the doors and the shutters banging," said Ghannou Najem, a Casablanca resident in her 80s who was visiting Marrakesh when the quake hit. She was quoted by AFP.

"I went outside in panic. I thought I was going to die alone."

Friday's earthquake is the strongest-ever to hit Morocco. AFP quoted an expert who said that the quake was the region's "biggest in more than 120 years".

Watch | Morocco Earthquake: Over 1000 dead in earthquake, Moroccan royal guards deployed for rescue

"Where destructive earthquakes are rare, buildings are simply not constructed robustly enough... so many collapse, resulting in high casualties," said Bill McGuire, professor emeritus at Britain's University College London.

Updated figures released by the country's interior ministry said that at least 1037 people were dead. 1204 people were injured and out of them, 721 were critical.

The majority of deaths have occurred in Al-Haouz, the epicentre of Morocco earthquake and Taroudant provinces. Deaths were also recorded in Ouarzazate, Chichaoua, Azilal and Youssoufia provinces, as well as in Marrakesh, Agadir and the Casablanca area, and the toll across Morocco had climbed over 1000 and was likely to go further up.



The widespread destruction has caused panic among the people.

"There are families who are still sleeping outside because we were so scared of the force of this earthquake," said Faisal Badour, a resident of Marrakesh as quoted by AFP.

Rescuers are searching for survivors in collapsed houses in Moulay Brahim village of Al-Houz province, near the quake's epicentre.

Also Read | Watch: Video shows earthquake causing devastation in Morocco

Footage on social media showed collapse of part of a minaret on Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakesh.

World leaders have expressed shock and offered to help Morocco in rescue and salvage work.

It is feared that the death toll would increase.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.



