Top 10 world news: France's warning to UK, Italy ski rail tragedy and more

Top 10 world news today: In our daily evening newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of the day from multiple beats. In today's news, taking inspiration from the US, the United Kingdom has adopted a digital visa system to keep a check on the actual number of people entering and leaving the country without a visa or immigration status, visitors will have to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online, a tool that will help determine the eligibility of the visitors. In other news, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused by his former Former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, of lying about the strategy of herd immunity when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Britain.

Italy: At least 9 dead in cable car accident

WIth Italy reopening its skiing experiences post covid lockdown, a tragedy has befallen the country. A cable car accident has resulted in the death of nine people, and seriously injuring two others.

Former aide accuses UK PM Boris Johnson of lying over Covid response

Ahead of the much anticipated hearing into Britain's coronavirus response, Former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying over country's Covid pandemic response.

Iran: Nine people injured in explosives factory blast

Nine people were injured in a blast at Sepahan Nargostar Chemical Industries, in Isfahan province of Iran. The cause of the blast is as of yet unknown.

France warns UK not to 'play' with N.Ireland Brexit deal

France's European affairs minister Clement Beaune, has warned Britain not to play games with special post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland and be responsible, as fears rise of a summer of violence in the province.

UK set to introduce 'digital visa' for travellers arriving in country

After US, The UK has now adopted a digital visa system to keep a check on the actual number of people entering and leaving the country without a visa or immigration status.

Taiwan reassures on clearing covid 'traffic jam'

With the country suffering through what officials call a "traffic Jam" in the testing process for COVID-19, Taiwan's health minister has assured locals that the government will find a solution to the testing issue.

Watch| Indian Govt: No consensus yet on COVID-19 vaccine passport issue at WHO level

US studying cases of heart inflammation among youngsters who received Covid jabs

After many adolescents and young adults developed myocarditis following vaccination, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now assessing heart inflammation among some teenagers and young adults after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 125,000 Myanmar teachers suspended for opposing coup

A day before the start of the new school year in the country, More than 125,000 school teachers in Myanmar have been suspended by the military authorities for joining a civil disobedience movement to oppose the Junta military coup.